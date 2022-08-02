UNK to break ground on unique $15.6M engagement center

KEARNEY — Groundbreaking is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for the $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center in University Village at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Key partners and tenants will be on hand for the ceremonial beginning of construction for the 52,000-square-foot structure.

The list of tenants now includes the UNK Alumni Association and University of Nebraska Foundation, Allo Communications, Chief Industries and the Olsson engineering firm.

According to a UNK press release, the project is expected to be complete in 2023. A public-private collaboration, the project features upscale office and meeting spaces. The facility will serve as the centerpiece for the 104-acre University Village site.

University Village is at 2204 University Drive, one block south of UNK’s West Center building.

Making statements at Thursday’s event will be UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, University Village board member Joey Cochran and private investment company Woodbury Corp.

