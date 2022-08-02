 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK to break ground on unique $15.6M engagement center

UNK Regional Engagement Center

The 52,000-square-foot, $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center at UNK will open in early 2023 and will be unique in central and western Nebraska, according to press releases. 

 Mike Konz

KEARNEY — Groundbreaking is planned at 10 a.m. Thursday for the $15.6 million Regional Engagement Center in University Village at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Key partners and tenants will be on hand for the ceremonial beginning of construction for the 52,000-square-foot structure.

The list of tenants now includes the UNK Alumni Association and University of Nebraska Foundation, Allo Communications, Chief Industries and the Olsson engineering firm.

According to a UNK press release, the project is expected to be complete in 2023. A public-private collaboration, the project features upscale office and meeting spaces. The facility will serve as the centerpiece for the 104-acre University Village site.

University Village is at 2204 University Drive, one block south of UNK’s West Center building.

Making statements at Thursday’s event will be UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, University Village board member Joey Cochran and private investment company Woodbury Corp.

The roughly 52,000-square-foot facility is slated for completion in 2023. The building will be filled with technology-rich office and meeting spaces and serve as a conduit that connects central and western Nebraska with the rest of the state.

