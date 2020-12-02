UNK tightens COVID-19 restrictions, returning to Phase I protocols

- Employees are encouraged to work from home, hold remote meetings and avoid staff gatherings.

Phase I protocols were imposed when COVID-19 swept through Nebraska last March and remained in place until late September, when less stringent Phase II protocols took effect. At that time, cases of COVID had “tapered off and flattened,” Gottula said.

Now, however, those numbers are rising again.

“Our students have been so cooperative and helpful, but Phase I protocols offer a better level of protection and help reduce potential risk in some situations,” Gottula said. “Phase I helps get attention. The restrictions require people to be more thoughtful.”

He said both phases require masks, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings. Events still must be approved by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Other Phase I protocols include avoiding people who are sick, staying off campus if sick, and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. Also:

- Event organizers must submit plans to UNK’s Event Approval Committee at least two weeks prior to an event. Meetings and events on campus are limited to one-quarter of a room’s or venue’s capacity.