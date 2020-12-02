UNK tightens COVID-19 restrictions, returning to Phase I protocols

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney has returned to stricter Phase I protocols involving COVID-19.
The new rules will “help get the attention of people who have become a bit complacent,” said Todd Gottula, senior director of communications and marketing.
Cases of COVID-19 have dropped drastically at UNK in the past two weeks, from 60 active cases the week before Thanksgiving to 37 late last week to 28 as of Tuesday afternoon. UNK has 5,000 students, faculty, employees and others on its campus.
But the pandemic has intensified in Buffalo County, throughout the state and the nation in recent weeks, and health experts expect that to continue with colder weather, more indoor activities and holiday activities, even limited ones.
Phase I protocols include:
- Masks are required throughout campus (no change from Phase II).
- No visitation in residence halls.
- More limited use of community kitchens and computer break rooms in residence halls.
- Capacity in the Antelope Bookstore has dropped from 25 people to 10.
- Only employees are permitted in textbook areas at the Antelope Bookstore. Staff will pull textbooks for students.
- Employees are encouraged to work from home, hold remote meetings and avoid staff gatherings.
Phase I protocols were imposed when COVID-19 swept through Nebraska last March and remained in place until late September, when less stringent Phase II protocols took effect. At that time, cases of COVID had “tapered off and flattened,” Gottula said.
Now, however, those numbers are rising again.
“Our students have been so cooperative and helpful, but Phase I protocols offer a better level of protection and help reduce potential risk in some situations,” Gottula said. “Phase I helps get attention. The restrictions require people to be more thoughtful.”
He said both phases require masks, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings. Events still must be approved by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Other Phase I protocols include avoiding people who are sick, staying off campus if sick, and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. Also:
- Event organizers must submit plans to UNK’s Event Approval Committee at least two weeks prior to an event. Meetings and events on campus are limited to one-quarter of a room’s or venue’s capacity.
- No visitors are permitted in residence halls (these are locked, pandemic or not) except for two masked visitors per resident who may enter to help students move in or out of campus housing.
- No organizations or individuals may distribute food for fundraising purposes. Food distribution for entertainment or other purposes must follow terms of the UNK Dining Contract and other UNK policies.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate. The UNK Public Health Center will contact students and faculty it believes have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Students have been asked not to self-quarantine without getting confirmation to do so from the Public Health Center. All quarantine protocols must come from medical professionals.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 are moved into one of two floors of a single residence hall that are designed for COVID-19 patients.
About 900 of the 1,300 students who live on campus returned Monday after Thanksgiving break even though many classes are being held online. Classes run for the next two weeks. Finals are Dec. 14-18, followed by commencement. Winter break begins Dec. 23.
