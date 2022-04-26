 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UNK throwing Spring Block Party on Thursday for campus, community

  • 0
The Innocence

Popular Kearney-based band The Innocence will play a setlist of 1980s, ’90s and and current rock, pop and Top 40 hits from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at UNK’s Spring Block Party.

 courtesy, UNK Communications

KEARNEY – A new event showcasing food trucks, live music, inflatables and big prize drawings is coming to the University of Nebraska at Kearney this week.

The UNK Spring Block Party is from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday in the middle of campus near Cope Fountain.

Hosted by Loper Programming and Activities Council and the university’s Residence Hall Association, the student-organized event is open to the public.

“We jumped at the opportunity to bring a new event to campus to help students, faculty and staff wind down before finals week and celebrate the end of the academic year,” said Renae Zimmer, assistant director of Student and Family Transitions. “We’re also reaching out and inviting the Kearney community to attend and join us for a fun night.”

Popular Kearney-based band The Innocence will play a setlist of 1980s, ’90s and and current rock, pop and Top 40 hits from 5 to 8 p.m. Well-known radio personality and California-based artist Curtis Westbrooks, known as DJ Green, will entertain from 8:30 to 11 p.m. to close out the night.

People are also reading…

DJ Green

Well-known radio personality and California-based artist Curtis Westbrooks, known as DJ Green, will entertain from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday at UNK’s Spring Block Party.

Four food trucks – Nick’s Gyros, Nomad Pizza, Sam Que and Catering and Tropical Sno – will serve at the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Students will receive free meal tickets when showing their UNK ID, while the public will be able to purchase items.

Thursday’s block party also features several large inflatables and other activities, including the Green Monster obstacle course and Gyro inflatable, archery tag, a photo booth and escape trailer.

“We are excited to partner with LPAC and create a great night out for our campus community,” said Kelley Robinson, residence hall coordinator. “Residence Life is always looking to elevate the student experience, find new ways to entertain and involve those who live on campus, and the block party is a great example of that.”

Public parking is available in Lot 10 east of the Health and Sports Center and Lot 14 north of the College of Education building.

UNK SPRING BLOCK PARTY

Date: Thursday, April 28

Time: 5 to 11 p.m.

Place: Cope Fountain, University of Nebraska at Kearney

5-8 p.m.:  Live music by The Innocence, Food Trucks and Inflatables

8:30-11 p.m.:  DJ Green

WHAT'S IN STORE

Food Trucks: Nick’s Gyros, Nomad Pizza, Sam Que and Catering, Tropical Sno

Inflatables/Activities: Green Monster obstacle course, gyro inflatable, archery tag, photo booth, escape trailer

Prize Giveaways: Jimmy John’s for a year, Gambino’s Pizza for a year, Mirror Image car washes for a year, Golden Ticket Cinemas movies for a year, 55-Inch television, Big Apple bowling parties

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Must see! This is the moment an octopus steals a diver's camera underwater

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News