UNK throwing Spring Block Party on Thursday for campus, community

KEARNEY – A new event showcasing food trucks, live music, inflatables and big prize drawings is coming to the University of Nebraska at Kearney this week.

The UNK Spring Block Party is from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday in the middle of campus near Cope Fountain.

Hosted by Loper Programming and Activities Council and the university’s Residence Hall Association, the student-organized event is open to the public.

“We jumped at the opportunity to bring a new event to campus to help students, faculty and staff wind down before finals week and celebrate the end of the academic year,” said Renae Zimmer, assistant director of Student and Family Transitions. “We’re also reaching out and inviting the Kearney community to attend and join us for a fun night.”

Popular Kearney-based band The Innocence will play a setlist of 1980s, ’90s and and current rock, pop and Top 40 hits from 5 to 8 p.m. Well-known radio personality and California-based artist Curtis Westbrooks, known as DJ Green, will entertain from 8:30 to 11 p.m. to close out the night.

Four food trucks – Nick’s Gyros, Nomad Pizza, Sam Que and Catering and Tropical Sno – will serve at the event from 5 to 8 p.m. Students will receive free meal tickets when showing their UNK ID, while the public will be able to purchase items.

Thursday’s block party also features several large inflatables and other activities, including the Green Monster obstacle course and Gyro inflatable, archery tag, a photo booth and escape trailer.

“We are excited to partner with LPAC and create a great night out for our campus community,” said Kelley Robinson, residence hall coordinator. “Residence Life is always looking to elevate the student experience, find new ways to entertain and involve those who live on campus, and the block party is a great example of that.”

Public parking is available in Lot 10 east of the Health and Sports Center and Lot 14 north of the College of Education building.