UNK Theatre retells four of Edgar Allan Poe's stories just in time for Halloween

Himmerich watched horror movies as a teenager. He also read Poe’s stories, recalling the horror aspect of the plots.

“Now when I reread those stories, I realize that he doesn’t write ‘horror,’ not like a horror movie with a monster chasing you,” Himmerich said. “Not that kind of horror. What Poe does is create suspense. He sets up something and preys on a specific fear. If you think about ‘The Pit and the Pendulum,’ that’s a great example. Here is somebody who has been thrown in a pit. It has to do with the Crusades; that’s why he’s there.”

Himmerich told the actor playing the victim to imagine a black SUV pulling up to his house, filled with men in black suits who snatch him away.

“They take you and throw you in a room,” he said. “You don’t know why you’re there, you don’t know that anybody knows you’re there and you have no rights. They can come in day or night, beat you up, torture you — or just let you sit there for a month at a time. It’s that fear of unknowing, a fear of helplessness. The loss of autonomy is one of those basic fears. That’s what this play is all about.”

Himmerich notes that the script would appeal to older teens and adults.