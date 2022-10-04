 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK Theatre opening season with ‘Gaslight’

"Gaslight" - UNK Theatre

University Theatre at Kearney will present “Gaslight” Wednesday through Sunday at UNK’s Miriam Drake Theatre.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, UNK COMMUNICATIONS

KEARNEY — University Theatre at Kearney will present Patrick Hamilton’s “Gaslight” to open the 2022-23 season.

This Victorian thriller tells the story of a young wife whose fragile mental state hangs in the balance between her potentially dangerous husband and an eccentric detective claiming to have all the answers.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Miriam Drake Theatre. The production runs a little over two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

There will be a post-show discussion on opening night featuring UNK psychology professor Krista Fritson and history professor Linda Van Ingen.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for non-UNK students and seniors, $7 per person for groups of 10 or more and free for UNK students with a valid ID. The UNK Theatre Box Office is open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to each performance.

For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.

