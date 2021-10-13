 Skip to main content
UNK suspends face mask policy Friday; 68% of students vaccinated

  • Updated
KEARNEY — As of 5 p.m. Friday, face masks will no longer be required in classrooms, labs or other locations at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This decision is based on the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, fewer COVID-19 cases being reported on campus, and the increase in vaccinations of employees and students.

As of Wednesday, there were six active COVID-19 cases on campus, and 68% of UNK students are vaccinated.

Masks may be requested for specific situations by instructors, office managers and unit directors. Those who want more protection are encouraged to wear a mask.

Employees and students must report to UNK’s Public Health Center if they test positive for COVID, have symptoms or were in contact with someone who has COVID. Call 308-865-8279 or unkhealth@unk.edu.

UNK will continue to monitor active cases on campus and beyond and revise its policy if circumstances warrant.

