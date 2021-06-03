UNK summer camps help youths develop business skills

KEARNEY – Young entrepreneurs can learn more about business and sell their own products during upcoming summer camps organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development.
Biz Kidz Camp teaches youths everything they need to know to start or improve a business through interactive activities covering topics such as finances, marketing, customer service, problem-solving and public speaking. Each participant creates their own business before promoting and selling their products during a public showcase.
The first Biz Kidz Camp, for ages 11-13, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21-24 inside West Center on the UNK campus. Mid-session snacks will be provided each day.
The business showcase is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. June 25 outside the local Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., and campers also have the option to participate in a second event July 17 in downtown Kearney.
Youths attending the on-campus camp will learn from area professionals and business owners throughout the week.
A separate Biz Kidz Camp, for ages 10-14, will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 28-29 at the public library in Ravenna, 324 Milan Ave. Lunch and snacks will be provided each day.
The Ravenna camp includes walking tours of local businesses. Participants will showcase their products the evening of July 2 during the Hometown Street Market in downtown Ravenna.
Biz Kidz Camp costs $50 per participant, regardless of location. Registration is available at unk.edu/bizkidz.
Both camps are led by Aliese Hoffman, assistant director of UNK’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development.
For more information, contact Hoffman at 308-865-8199 or hoffmanal2@unk.edu.
LEMONADE STAND
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development is also hosting its annual Lemonade Stand program for youths entering grades four and five.
Participants in the free program learn about business concepts such as counting change, selling to customers, making a product, marketing and much more.
Professionals from the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development will lead a public workshop 6:30-8 p.m. Monday (June 7) in Room 152W inside West Center on campus. Registration is available at unk.edu/lemonadestand.
Lessons will also be taught to fourth and fifth graders who are part of the Kearney Community Learning Center and UNK’s Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center.
Students from all three locations are invited to set up a lemonade stand in Kearney as part of a “Lemonade Tasting Tour” scheduled for 3-8 p.m. June 10. Lemonade stand locations will be shared on the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development’s Facebook page.