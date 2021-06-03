UNK summer camps help youths develop business skills

KEARNEY – Young entrepreneurs can learn more about business and sell their own products during upcoming summer camps organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development.

Biz Kidz Camp teaches youths everything they need to know to start or improve a business through interactive activities covering topics such as finances, marketing, customer service, problem-solving and public speaking. Each participant creates their own business before promoting and selling their products during a public showcase.

The first Biz Kidz Camp, for ages 11-13, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 21-24 inside West Center on the UNK campus. Mid-session snacks will be provided each day.

The business showcase is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. June 25 outside the local Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave., and campers also have the option to participate in a second event July 17 in downtown Kearney.

Youths attending the on-campus camp will learn from area professionals and business owners throughout the week.

A separate Biz Kidz Camp, for ages 10-14, will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 28-29 at the public library in Ravenna, 324 Milan Ave. Lunch and snacks will be provided each day.