UNK suicide prevention walk moves indoors with new time Saturday

KEARNEY — Because of the weather forecast, the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is moving to a new time and location.

The event, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, is now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday inside UNK’s Cushing Coliseum. Check-in starts at 10 a.m.

Participants can register at the event, or an online registration option is available until noon today (Friday) at afsp.org/unk. The walk is open to the public and face masks are required.

There is no cost to participate; however, individuals and teams can choose to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. All donations will go toward research, educational programs and suicide prevention efforts.

For more information, contact student coordinator Cassidy Johnson at johnsoncp2@lopers.unk.edu.