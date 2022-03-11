UNK Study Abroad program resumes with first trip to Czech Republic

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Study Abroad program came to a halt for nearly two years during the pandemic.

The program had just resumed last fall, and 15 students and two faculty members have been eagerly planning their trip this spring to the Czech Republic. Just as COVID-19 seemed to be releasing its choke hold on the world, Russia invaded Ukraine and started a war.

Despite the fighting that continues nearly three weeks later, the students and professors left for Europe this week, taking all the extra precautions to ensure their safety while in the country that is buffered from Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia.

Dr. Rebecca Nelson, an assistant professor in teacher education, and Jake Jacobsen, a senior lecturer in the communication department, will be leading the trip with 14 students from UNK and one student joining from a university in Pennsylvania.

Nelson expressed her interest in taking part in a Study Abroad trip in 2020. She originally had applied to go to Ireland when she was asked if she would consider the Czech Republic.

“Being in Central Europe I would have access to a whole bunch of other countries whereas Ireland, it would be just Ireland, right? You just stay on that island, which is gorgeous and I would love to do that eventually, but I could do that on my own. So the Czech Republic, I was like, this is the fit for me,” she explained.

Jacobsen and Nelson have been working together for months to plan the trip. They’ve had two orientations with the students to prepare everything from paperwork to COVID-19 testing to the amount of clothes they will need for three months in Europe.

With the war breaking out so close to their departure date, students and their families have expressed concerns about safety. The university has been getting regular updates about the situation in Europe, and everyone taking part in the trip has registered with the U.S. Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. It is a free service that will enroll them with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, and they will receive safety information about any country they visit. They will be contacted by the U.S. Embassy if there is a natural disaster, civil unrest or family emergency.

The University of Nebraska has created a new app that they are encouraged to download. With location services turned on, the app will be able to track where each person is at all times and notify them of security alerts.

The students will study and live in the dorms at Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic. UNK history professor, Dr. Doug Biggs, has taken part in Study Abroad trips and taught at Palacky University through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program in 2020-21. The UNK students will have peers at Olomouc who are from Ukraine and have been affected by the war.

“Their homes might be destroyed. Their bank accounts might be ruined. Who knows? Especially if they’re on the eastern part of the country getting visited by the Russian army. So they’re trying to figure out ways to help all those students,” Biggs explained. “It’s a very different world. You’re going to see — from what my colleagues over there have been telling me — you’ll see military equipment flowing right through the Czech Republic because all that stuff has got to go to Ukraine somehow, and western borders are still open through Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Poland.”

Much of the trip will be spent in the Czech Republic, but the group also plans to travel throughout Europe during their stay. They will visit Prague, Czech Republic, in March and Vienna, Austria, and Venice, Italy, in April. They will have a 10-day spring break, and all of the students have expressed interest in traveling during that break. Some of the students plan to stick with Jacobsen and Nelson on spring break to visit Croatia, Greece and Amsterdam. At the beginning of May, they will visit Auschwitz-Birkenau, the former concentration and extermination camp near Krakow, Poland.

The trip to Poland may be affected by the war, but their plans have not changed yet.

“We’re not going to stress about the things we cannot control. That’s kind of become my motto,” Nelson said.

Nelson and Jacobsen know this is an opportunity for not just the students but for themselves to broaden their views of the world.

“We had one of our students who came in to talk to us the other day, and I can already see that he’s looking at the world differently. The University of Nebraska is giving the opportunity to students to keep traveling, and I think that’s the biggest gift,” Jacobsen said. “I’m an advocate for understanding your world, and that’s what travel does. Travel helps you see the world through a different perspective.”

“Maybe the most important component is that students learn so much about who they are and who they are going to be,” Biggs added.