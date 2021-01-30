UNK students support those in need during MLK Day of Service

KEARNEY – Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”

The social activist and civil rights pioneer encouraged people to work together to build a better future for everyone.

That message was at the heart of Friday’s event on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. UNK students, faculty and staff were invited to take part in an MLK Day of Service that celebrated King’s legacy and positively impacted the community.

“When I think about Dr. King and his life, I’m reminded of someone who gave of himself. He gave his time and energy and made the ultimate sacrifice so our country would be a better place,” said Dean of Student Affairs Gilbert Hinga.

The MLK Day of Service – held 11 days after the federal holiday because of UNK’s extended winter break – encouraged students and employees to follow this example by creating care packages for people in need.

It was a simple, yet meaningful, way for freshman Jackie Hinze to give back. The biology major from McCook put together two care packages inside the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room.