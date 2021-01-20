UNK students show strong interest in January intersession

Although she prefers in-person learning, Atkinson appreciated the intersession’s online format because she was able to work at her own pace and focus all of her attention on a single course.

Flexibility was another big benefit.

Atkinson spent two weeks in Texas while working as a nanny for a Kearney family and she also returned to her hometown of Butte in north-central Nebraska during the winter break.

“It was definitely nice because I had the opportunity to still travel, despite being enrolled in a class,” she said.

Nearly 600 UNK students enrolled in at least one three-week intersession course, generating 1,500 credit hours. Some students picked a class within their major, and others used the opportunity to explore a new subject area or special topic.

UNK offered 35 different courses, ranging from one to three credit hours, across its three academic colleges.

“The early indications are that this is really turning out to be successful,” said Bicak, who is pleased with both the student enrollment numbers and faculty participation.

“There’s a nice distribution of the courses, as well as variety across the colleges,” he noted.