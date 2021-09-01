UNK students raise awareness after alleged sexual assault reported in residence hall

KEARNEY — Police at the University of Nebraska at Kearney are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus.

The incident allegedly happened in the early morning hours Sunday at Centennial Towers East on the northeast edge of UNK’s campus. UNK Police received the report at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The male and female students involved in the incident were recent acquaintances, said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson. Neither are part of a fraternity and sorority.

UNK issued a warning to all students and employees Tuesday morning about the alleged incident.

Tuesday night a group of students gathered on campus to raise awareness and in support of victims of sexual assault. About 85 people gathered on campus around 10 p.m. for 30-45 minutes where they walked across campus, held signs and chanted.

“It was peaceful. They were well behaved,” Gottula said.

No arrests or citations have been issued in the alleged incident. As the investigation continues, UNK officials are ensuring that students are aware of services available to them. Gottula said all employees are required to take online training on campus safety, sexual assault, and available resources.