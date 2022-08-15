 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK students, ex-Hub intern, win state broadcasting awards

  • Updated
Grace McDonald, Jon Willis

UNK students Grace McDonald and Jon Willis are pictured with their Pinnacle Awards Wednesday during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual convention in Lincoln.

 COURTESY

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students won first place in three categories during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards competition.

Presented Wednesday at Embassy Suites in Lincoln, the awards recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.

Competing in the college division, UNK took home top honors for best public service announcement and best live sports event in radio and best news story in television.

Douglas McCue, a senior from Kearney majoring in multimedia and psychology, was recognized for the antibullying public service announcement, and Jon Willis, a sophomore from Omaha majoring in sports communication, won the best live sports event award for his Loper basketball broadcast on the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.

Grace McDonald, a senior from Rockville majoring in multimedia and journalism, earned the award for best television news story. She created a piece on the philosophy program’s future for “Antelope News,” a biweekly news show produced in the on-campus video studio.

