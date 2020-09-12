UNK students can show off Madden, Mario Kart skills through esports

KEARNEY — Gamers at UNK finally will be able to flex their skills as esports debut on campus. Campus Recreation was set to kick off a series of fall tournaments starting Aug. 30.
Esports refers to electronic sports or video game sports competitions. Video games have become the new fad at universities during the past decade.
“UNK Intramurals has offered small esports programming in the past, such as Madden or Mario Kart tournaments,” said assistant director of Campus Recreation Andrew Winscot. “We want to offer programming that is appealing to students, and we felt like this is something our students would get behind.”
A committee was established last spring to get the ball rolling.
“Really just the conversation started there, and stuff is something that’s been kind of growing in popularity,” said assistant dean for Student Affairs Dave Roberts. “We’re doing a lot of it through Campus Rec, and they’re definitely helping with facilitating.”
Roberts is an adviser on the committee that shares an interest in video games and wants to provide this opportunity for interested Lopers.
Campus Rec planned a kickoff event for last spring, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. This has not stopped the esports committee from being optimistic though.
“We’re still in the early stages and adding to that the challenges associated with a pandemic,” Roberts said. “We’re going to wade through all those details. I think we definitely are going to move forward with some stuff to get the opportunity for people to stay connected with each other.”
Roberts said students will be able to sign up for the tournaments online. Although, Winscot said he hopes to introduce in-person events once directed health measures allow.
A statewide esports tournament used to be held among schools like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Creighton and Wayne State. At these esports competitions, students compete in games such as Rocket League, Madden, NBA 2K, Fifa and Super Smash Bros.
UNK will offer single player and multiplayer opportunities.
Campus Rec plans on identifying the video games students have the most interest in and inviting them to compete recreationally against their peers.
“Students are already competing in these games on their own,” Winscot said. “We want to help connect UNK students to others on campus that share similar hobbies. We have had a positive response from students thus far and are excited about how this program will look in a few years.”
