UNK student wants LGBTQIA+ students to feel welcome, respected

KEARNEY — Ryan Sikes is a completely different person than he was five years ago.

Yet, at the same time, he’s exactly who he’s always been.

The 18-year-old University of Nebraska at Kearney student no longer feels “hurt” and “cheated” — the emotions that often overwhelmed him before he came out in middle school. Now, he’s happy, confident and proud to be a transgender man.

“I’ve always known I was a boy and a man,” Sikes said, “but I wasn’t able to put words to it until I learned the term transgender.”

For Sikes and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community, being themselves can be difficult.

Most people don’t think twice about his gender identity now, but that wasn’t the case when Sikes was younger. He knew he was a male trapped inside a female’s body; however, the rest of the world didn’t see him that way.

“It’s really easy when you’re struggling as a trans person to hate yourself, push everybody away and just assume everybody hates you, too,” he said. “Before I came out, my relationship with my parents wasn’t that great, because I was just kind of waiting around for the worst possible scenario.”