UNK student learns about budding hemp industry during summer internship

“I thought it was cool to go through the sales process – first meeting them and figuring out how we can meet their needs,” she said. “Then you can support the sale by keeping up with them and seeing what we could do to help.”

Initially, Mayo said, Levander was a bit nervous, so he sent a more talkative employee with her the first few times. Once she was comfortable, Mayo sent her out on her own.

That experience helped Levander become more outgoing.

“Now I’m used to doing it and I like it,” she said.

To be an effective salesperson, Lavender had to learn everything she could about the company and its products before meeting with potential wholesale buyers and direct consumers.

For instance, Sweetwater has a unique system to extract CBD and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant. The company uses ice and well water that have been filtered through reverse osmosis. This process retains terpenes and minor cannabinoids, which Mayo and Levander said are good for the body.

“Everyone has an endocannabinoid system, whether you take CBD or not,” Levander said. “You have these receptors in your body that accept all of these and leveling those out is how it helps your body.”