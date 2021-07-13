 Skip to main content
UNK student keeps dogs wagging with 'Gizmo's Goodies' treats
Kayla Unick is the owner of Gizmo’s Goodies, an all-natural, dehydrated dog treat business. She dehydrates meat pieces and does not add preservatives or chemicals. The original purpose of the business was to provide her dog, Gizmo, with healthier treats.

 Grace McDonald, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Gizmo’s Goodies, an all-natural dog treat business, began when Kayla Unick’s dog, Gizmo, started a raw food diet.

After comparing prices for healthy dog treats, Kayla decided to make snacks on her own.

“I was like, ‘You know what, I might as well try it,” Kayla said. “And we haven’t looked back since.”

The treat-making process involves Kayla cutting meat in her kitchen to the desired size and placing the pieces in the dehydrator in her garage. The Gizmo’s Goodies menu has 25 items, including beef hearts, pork ears, rabbit feet, chicken gizzards, goat testicles and duck heads.

Unick will test her products by dehydrating them and observing the results. If meat becomes moldy, she knows to dehydrate it for a longer period of time.

Kayla buys the meat from local butchers, online, from Indiana and from the East Coast.

“There’s no preservatives. There’s no chemicals,” said Julie Unick, Gizmo’s Goodies supporter and Kayla’s mother. “It’s basically straight from the animal into the hydrator.”

Another menu item is a paw balm that Kayla crafts herself to pamper pups. The balm’s ingredients are beef tallow, beeswax and shea butter.

Before building the menu, Kayla’s process underwent a lot of trial and error.

In the beginning, she dehydrated items and laid them out for examination. If mold developed, she knew to keep the meat in the dehydrator for a longer amount of time.

The experiments encouraged the 21-year-old to also be creative.

The paw balm on the Gizmos Goodies menu is handmade by Unick. The ingredients include beef tallow, beeswax and shea butter.

“Sometimes I’ll come up with strange combinations like ‘I wonder if I could do this,’ and I have fun a little,” Kayla said. “I wonder what happens if I combine chicken and turkey, and it ends up being ‘churky jerky.’”

Eventually, Kayla mastered her treat-making process.

“It was working so well,” Julie said. “We decided maybe we try to market it to the rest of the raw food world.”

In May, Gizmo’s Goodies was introduced to the public at her parents’ garage sale in May.

After people expressed interest, she set up a stand in Curtis at the stock dog trials and at a craft show in Ravenna.

The business will make its next appearance in the Buffalo County Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fair. Gizmo’s Goodies will be open 6-9 p.m. July 21, 4-9 p.m. July 22-23 and noon-9 p.m. July 24-25.

Kayla Unick's love of animals started when she was young. Her Great Pyrenees, Gizmo, is the mascot and the original taste-tester of her business. He is also training to be a service dog.

Customers may even get to see Gizmo, the Great Pyrenees, who is the business’s mascot, taste-tester and a service dog in training.

Payment options include cash, Venmo and PayPal.

Kayla is majoring in general studies at UNK, but in the meantime, she wants to see how many tails she can get wagging with Gizmo’s Goodies.

“I know there’s other people in the world that happen to have the same problems as I do — that either have to or want to feed their dogs or cats healthier treats, and buying them in stores is extremely expensive,” Kayla said. “I would really like it to take off and be a source for people to come and get healthy dog treats — for those who do have dogs with food allergies to come and be able to know they’re going to get a dog treat that won’t have that allergen in it.”

