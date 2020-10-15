UNK student funnels love of video games into passion for creating them

His most recently published game, “Lloyd the Monkey 2” is a 2D platforming game much like the Super Mario games, meaning much of the game is jumping and climbing to complete level goals. Meyer’s game features combat and role-playing elements — like unlockable abilities and nonlinear progression — as well.

He dove back into his childhood for the character inspiration for his game, too.

“As a kid, I had a lot of stuffed animal monkeys,” he recounted. “Lloyd is modeled after the first one of those I ever got, when I was just a toddler.”

Meyer said he started brainstorming about the concept of sentient (the ability to perceive or feel) monkeys and what a world based around that would be like. Thus, the big idea behind his “Lloyd the Monkey” games was born.

Even though the product itself might be all fun and games, creating his latest two-hour long piece of entertainment took plenty of work.

Meyer first began working on “Lloyd the Monkey 2” in summer 2018. Being a sequel, he already had the world and character built, but he still had to draw the animations, write the story, then design everything and test it out. He builds his games using the Unity Real-Time Development Platform, which is free to use at Meyer’s current profit level.