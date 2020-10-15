UNK student funnels love of video games into passion for creating them

KEARNEY — It’s not uncommon for a 10-year-old’s favorite pastime to be video gaming. A decade ago, Noah Meyer was no exception.
Except at that age, he had started developing his own video games, too.
“I was thinking it would be fun to make a game for myself,” he said. “So, I started messing around with development tools.”
Now a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Meyer has completed his second full game, a sequel to the original he finished three years ago. Until starting his computer science major, Meyer was entirely self-taught. He’s also getting a minor in Japanese.
Meyer believes after finishing his program at UNK, he’ll be set up well for his future career goal: opening up his own software development firm that specializes in creating video games.
“A lot of the stuff I’m learning here is stuff I’m going to put to use when I’m programming games,” he said.
Currently, Meyer lives in Overland Park, Kansas. But when he was younger he and his parents, Rebecca and Jolie Meyer, lived in Kearney.
He first started playing video games when he was around 7 years old. Now, he draws inspiration from some of those first gaming experiences, like Super Mario.
“I always think about what Nintendo would do when they make a Super Mario game,” Meyer described. “Mario was the first game I played. It’s a golden standard for me.”
His most recently published game, “Lloyd the Monkey 2” is a 2D platforming game much like the Super Mario games, meaning much of the game is jumping and climbing to complete level goals. Meyer’s game features combat and role-playing elements — like unlockable abilities and nonlinear progression — as well.
He dove back into his childhood for the character inspiration for his game, too.
“As a kid, I had a lot of stuffed animal monkeys,” he recounted. “Lloyd is modeled after the first one of those I ever got, when I was just a toddler.”
Meyer said he started brainstorming about the concept of sentient (the ability to perceive or feel) monkeys and what a world based around that would be like. Thus, the big idea behind his “Lloyd the Monkey” games was born.
Even though the product itself might be all fun and games, creating his latest two-hour long piece of entertainment took plenty of work.
Meyer first began working on “Lloyd the Monkey 2” in summer 2018. Being a sequel, he already had the world and character built, but he still had to draw the animations, write the story, then design everything and test it out. He builds his games using the Unity Real-Time Development Platform, which is free to use at Meyer’s current profit level.
The only part of the game Meyer didn’t do himself was the audio.
On average, he spent five to six hours a week on the project, sometimes putting in 10 hours.
The title came out for purchase on Steam in August. It sells for $6.99.
Meyer said his game also has been a part of bundles, which has helped his sales.
The work isn’t completely done yet, though. Often, after video games are published, they still require frequent updates, and “Lloyd the Monkey 2” is no exception. By Steam’s Winter Sale, Meyer hopes to have three updates completed on the game.
In the meantime, Meyer already has started his next project, and he’s planning to dive into the 3D format.
“There’s no title for it yet, but I’m planning to come up with one as I’m working on it. It’s still in the very early stages,” he explained. “I’m putting together these mechanics before I decide any levels. That’s proving to be a bit trial and error on account of it being my first 3D game.”
