UNK student films featured Sunday at The World Theatre

KEARNEY – “When The World Closed” and other short films produced by University of Nebraska at Kearney students will be screened 7 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre, 2318 Central Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event. Admission is free; however, attendees may choose to donate to The World Theatre, a nonprofit, volunteer-run movie house in downtown Kearney. Attendees are required to wear face masks, and seating is socially distanced.

Produced by UNK junior Ryan Range, a multimedia major and film studies minor, “When The World Closed” focuses on the historic World Theatre and the community effort that helped the local landmark navigate a difficult year during the COVID-19 pandemic. UNK sophomore Cassie Brown, a journalism and music double major, created an original score for the 13-minute documentary.

“When The World Closed” premiered last weekend at the 2021 Omaha Film Festival, where it received honorable mention recognition in the “Nebraska shorts” category.

The documentary will be preceded by a collection of short films produced by UNK students Owen Bridges, Mitchell Lierman, Britney Manuel and Grace McDonald.