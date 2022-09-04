 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK student editorial is finalist for national journalism award

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney student newspaper – The Antelope – is a finalist for a College Media Association Pinnacle Award for best editorial.

A Pinnacle Award is one of the most prestigious national honors student journalists can earn.

The editorial on University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and his gubernatorial campaign was written by reporter/editor Mitchell Lierman of West Point and published in the Aug. 20, 2021, edition of The Antelope.

Pinnacle Award winners will be announced Oct. 27 during a ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C., as part of the MediaFest22: National College Media Convention. Other finalists in the best editorial category are Indiana University, Rice University, Texas A&M University and the University of Alabama.

Founded in 1954 as the National Council of College Publications Advisers, the College Media Association now has more than 700 members — the people who advise the nation’s collegiate media newspapers, yearbooks, magazines, broadcast and electronic media and their staffs — from coast to coast.

