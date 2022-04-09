UNK student choreographer uses affects of light in fellowship presentation

KEARNEY — Emma Emde learned an important aspect of dance while creating “Essence of Light,” her undergraduate fellowship presentation.

“Everything in dance is interpretive,” she said. “Each dancer will interpret the dance in a different way. My process involved asking a lot of questions and working with them to figure out what movement worked best for how they interpreted it.”

Collaboration figures prominently in Emde’s choreography.

“I like to flow off of a very collaborative process,” she said. “I give them a basis of movement that I’d like to see and then from there I see how they move within that movement, in their own bodies. I can’t predict how they’re going to take my movement and I can’t make them do it exactly how I want them to do it.”

Emde can watch the dancers, make suggestions and help them refine their movements, ultimately creating a more powerful piece of art.

Emde will present “Essence of Light,” an undergraduate fellowship presentation at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission to the event is free.

The student choreographer wanted to look at the effects of light from the purest form — sunlight — to the most artificial type — electric lights — and how it can be translated into physical movement.

Emde worked with eight dancers to display her vision.

“It goes from sunlight to fire and then into electricity,” she said. “It is completely movement based; there’s no spoken word.”

Emde worked with composer David M. Greenberg on the piece.

In her process, Emde first completes the choreography. She then makes a video recording, gives it to her composer and then Greenberg interprets the dance through his music.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with David on two of my pieces,” Emde said. “He’s always done absolutely great, phenomenal work for me. I really trust him with my heart and soul when I give him pieces to compose. I give him what I’m looking for, the approximate length and any motifs or liturgical value I’m looking for. He always delivers exactly what I want. And a lot of time it’s been within two weeks of the performance.”

After receiving the first draft of the music, Emde observes the piece, complete with music and dancers, makes a few notes and then Greenberg makes adjustments in the score.

“He returns music to me that is updated, edited and perfect,” she noted.

Emde has worked with Noelle Bohaty, associate professor in the Music, Theatre and Dance Dept.

“Part of what we learn in our dance program, under Noelle, is actually how our movement should guide what music we want to enhance it with, rather than the music guiding the dance,” Emde said.

The choreographer will graduate in May from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. For the summer, she plans to work as an assistant production manager at Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, N.Y.