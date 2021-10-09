UNK student battles cancer with support of dad, friends, prayer

“Mom passed away from hypertropic cardiomyopathy in December. Dad wanted the rest of us to get checked,” Grace said. That’s how her heart issue was found.

Back to UNK

Leukemia and intestinal surgery prevented her from meeting an original goal to graduate from UNK this December. Grace said she caught up on some virtual classes during the summer and now hopes to get her bachelor’s degree in exercise science next May.

The 2018 Maywood High School graduate said UNK is a good fit, not too big or too small. “I feel like everyone watches out for each other and you always are taken care of. I have enjoyed every bit of my experience at UNK,” she added.

Grace plans to return to Kearney in November, where she and five other women — current and past UNK students — have rented a house the past two years.

She will continue online-only classes for the rest of fall semester and hopes to attend some in-person classes during spring semester.

Grace had planned to be vaccinated for COVID-19 last weekend, but that has been delayed for about a month. She will continue to wear a mask until she’s sure her immune system is fully restored.

Another goal is to regain the 30 pounds she lost since April.