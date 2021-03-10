UNK student-athletes share inspirational stories through virtual reading project

It’s also a fun activity for her students, who get a chance to learn about UNK and the “amazing” things Lopers are doing.

“They get so excited for this. It is special for them to see positive role models here in town reading stories right to them. While they would love to meet with them face to face, this is truly the next best thing and we have the opportunity available any time we want,” said Peters, a 2016 UNK graduate who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in educational administration through the university.

For their January project, SAAC members created inspirational cards for a young boy battling brain cancer. In March, they’re competing against Fraternity and Sorority Life to collect donations for the Loper Pantry on campus and raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation by cleaning the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our SAAC group is truly an awesome bunch of students, athletes and people,” Puckett said. “The Lopers love Kearney and the support this community has given us throughout this hard time. Our student-athletes recognize that regardless of how COVID is affecting our competition schedules, we wouldn’t be the programs we are without the Loper community’s support.”

And they’re always happy to return the favor.