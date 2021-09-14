UNK stresses vaccinations: Masks required in classrooms, labs beginning Wednesday

KEARNEY — All University of Nebraska at Kearney students, faculty, staff members and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside all classrooms and labs beginning Wednesday.

The decision for the mask requirement, which was recommended by UNK’s Emergency Operations Team, is necessary due to an increase in the regional transmission of COVID-19 in the community and state, according to a UNK press release.

This mask policy will remain in effect until Oct. 6. The university will continue to review and monitor active cases on campus, in the region and Nebraska. UNK’s policy is subject to change if circumstances warrant.

Widespread vaccinations have proven to significantly reduce positive cases of COVID-19 on campus and in the community, according to the release. UNK strongly encourages students and employees to be fully vaccinated, and several opportunities are available for free vaccinations through UNK Student Health.

UNK plans to continue in-person classes and host events and activities. The university has strong momentum with vaccinations with more than 68% of students already vaccinated, according to a recent survey conducted by UNK.

This preventative measure updates UNK’s current Phase 3 status.