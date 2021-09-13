UNK signs first-ever partnership agreement with Nicaraguan university

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney continues to expand its global footprint.

Representatives from UNK and the National University of Engineering (UNI) in Nicaragua signed an agreement Tuesday that creates a new partnership between the two institutions. It’s the first-ever bilateral agreement between UNK and a school in Nicaragua.

“We’re very excited about this partnership and the potential benefits it provides for students, faculty and staff at both institutions. This relationship will further internationalize our campus and community while creating opportunities to collaborate in a variety of academic areas,” said Traci Gunderson, an assistant director in UNK’s Office of International Education.

One of four public universities in Nicaragua, UNI specializes in engineering and architecture. The university, among the most prestigious in the country, has an enrollment of around 10,000 students across its three campuses.

The partnership agreement opens the door for cultural exchange programs that allow Lopers to study or teach in Nicaragua and bring UNI students and faculty to Kearney.