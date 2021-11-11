UNK senior Megan Coffin balances life as college student, military member

“That’s something cool I was able to be part of,” said Coffin, who’s also spent time in Qatar in the Middle East.

In the U.S., she was deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide additional security during the most recent presidential inauguration and she served the community during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When other students were sent home in spring 2020, Coffin came to campus to assist people in need of temporary housing.

As part of an agreement with the state of Nebraska, University of Nebraska residence halls in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney were made available to people who needed to quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure or isolate themselves from high-risk individuals living in their household. Coffin was part of the National Guard team that oversaw onsite operations at UNK.

On top of all that time away from her studies, she also attends monthly drill weekends in Lincoln.

Balancing both sides of her life is challenging, Coffin admits, and she definitely notices all the classmates who have earned degrees since she transferred to UNK in fall 2017.

“That bothered me at first, but then I realized I’m going into my teaching career a lot more mature and with a lot more life experience,” she said.