UNK senior Josh Blaesi found his focus after military service

Knowing he would return to college down the road, Blaesi decided to enlist in the Army Reserve, allowing him to serve overseas during the war in Afghanistan.

“I wanted to deploy,” he said. “I wanted to go do my part.”

The military police officer completed three deployments, totaling about 30 months, during his nearly 10 years in the Army Reserve.

His first assignment was protecting a power plant that provided electricity for Kandahar and surrounding areas in southern Afghanistan. Following that mission, he completed the Protective Services Training Course, a specialized program for military personnel who provide security for executive-level Department of Defense leaders.

“It’s a rare opportunity to get that training, and it led to some really cool experiences,” he said.

Essentially, Blaesi served as a bodyguard for the top generals commanding the U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He escorted them to high-level meetings, scouted transportation routes to identify any potential threats and even drove a limo.

“You’re basically a fly on the wall,” said Blaesi, who was stationed in Mogadishu, Somalia, for his last mission, a protective services operation for a brigadier general.