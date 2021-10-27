UNK senior Holly Rockenbach ‘shows what it means to be a Loper’

KEARNEY – It’s difficult for Holly Rockenbach to choose her favorite student organization.

She’s involved in so many groups and activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and she loves them all.

“That’s a really unique and positive thing about UNK – you can be involved in a lot of different things. You don’t just have to pick one thing and only do that. I’ve had the opportunity to get involved in a lot of different organizations, which has been really great,” Rockenbach said.

The senior from York is a poster child for the well-rounded college experience UNK is known for.

Rockenbach was already making connections during her first week on campus. She joined Alpha Omicron Pi – one of six sororities at UNK – along with her freshman roommate Hannah Haynes of Columbus, who currently serves as the group’s president.

That decision led to countless campus and community service opportunities, as well as numerous new friendships.

“I’ve met a lot of great people through Alpha Omicron Pi. It’s just been a really positive experience,” said Rockenbach, who has held various leadership positions within the sorority.