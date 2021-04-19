UNK senior Emma Newman receives national theater scholarship

KEARNEY – Only two students across the entire country receive the Alpha Psi Omega/Delta Psi Omega Scholarship each year.

University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Emma Newman is one of them.

A theater major with minors in dance and music, Newman was awarded the $3,000 scholarship by the national officers of the Alpha Psi Omega/Delta Psi Omega theater honor societies. The money can be used for any educational expenses or to pursue professional goals in theater.

“When I got the message, I was blown away,” said Newman, who received the notification last month. “I was surprised and shocked and in awe.”

Noelle Bohaty, director of UNK’s Dance Program, had a different reaction. She knows Newman earned the recognition through her hard work and dedication.

“Everything she does, she does at the highest level,” Bohaty said. “Failure is never an option. Anything but excellence is not an option. She really does push herself.”

A native of Omaha, Newman has been involved in the performing arts nearly her entire life.

“My mom was a dance teacher, so I’ve been taking dance since I was 2,” she said.