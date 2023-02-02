Related to this story

UNK's 30-year history

UNK's 30-year history

The University of Nebraska at Kearney turned 30 years old on July 1, 2021, marking the day when the college was accepted into the University o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Virtually invisible’ superyacht designed to not exist