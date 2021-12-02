UNK senior DJ Hardwick pays it forward by supporting fellow Lopers

KEARNEY – When DJ Hardwick first arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he was the one who needed additional support and guidance.

As a first-generation college student, he couldn’t turn to his parents for advice on topics such as financial aid, class registration and campus life.

“I had to seek out those resources on my own while going through a lot of challenges,” Hardwick said. “I came from a very small-town Nebraska high school and had a limited view of what the world was and who I was myself. UNK was really a launching pad to find who I was and be able to accept who I was.”

At UNK, the Benkelman native experienced firsthand the impact caring professionals can have on students’ lives.

Now, he’s paying it forward as a student leader who helps his fellow Lopers overcome any struggles they may be facing.

“Coming in as a freshman, I was able to develop a strong community of staff members, faculty members and peers who really helped me find myself and get through some of the toughest times in my life,” he said. “Now, being a senior, all of these leadership positions allow me to give back to students at UNK, the same way people gave back to me as a freshman.”

Invaluable resource