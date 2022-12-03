UNK senior Alex Hammeke gives bite-sized morning news reports Monday-Friday

KEARNEY — Listeners to the 7:45 a.m. newscast on KLPR-FM might assume Alex Hammeke has a staff of reporters and editors supporting his broadcast.

Instead, the University of Nebraska at Kearney senior gets up early to collect highlights from current events, sports and markets before taking his seat at the control board in the university’s radio studio.

“Listeners can expect to hear a short, little 15-minute brief snippet of news from UNK and the state, a check of the weather forecast, sports headline, sports calendar and a check of morning markets,” Hammeke said. “I’ll report on where the markets are heading going into the trading day, where the stock markets are rolling in, as well, and what it will look like when the markets open up.”

Hammeke includes what he calls a “Nebraska flair” in his stock market report, highlighting the stock prices of a sampling of Nebraska-based companies.

“Of course there’s The Buckle, based right here in our own backyard in Kearney,” he said of his daily stock market reports.

Listeners can tune in to “Daybreak,” Hammeke’s news report, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on KLPR-FM, 91.1, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and school breaks.

“I try to take things from more of a student perspective,” Hammeke said. “I don’t have an entire 20 minutes or 30 minutes to get all of the information to listeners. So I try to give the news in bite-sized reports. I try to get people as informed as I can on items happening in the community and in the state.”

Although he looks for news that will interest university students in his audience, Hammeke recognizes that students come from many different places other than Kearney. His coverage reflects that demographic.

“I don’t know how many other news outlets have covered events like the move of the corporate offices of Tyson Foods from Sioux Falls,” Hammeke said. “They’re looking to move their corporate jobs to Arkansas. I’ve covered that a couple of times. That story has a state-wide feel to it because some of the students at UNK are not from Kearney. They’re not from the Tri-Cities. I try to get some state-wide news in there as well.”

Hammeke approached Ford Clark, senior lecturer and KLPR station manager, with an idea to create a newscast on the UNK student FM radio station at the beginning of the semester.

“It was all Alex, really,” Clark said of the origination of the concept. “He came to me with the idea, and I loved it right away. It was something that I thought would really add to our programming. It adds an aspect that we did not have in terms of news — and certainly another aspect of localism that we need. Alex does a great job of mixing national, state and local information in his broadcast so that everyone listening has something they can listen for and relate to.”

Hammeke, 21, considers himself a bit of a news junkie. He grew up in central Kansas. In middle school and high school, he subscribed to the New York Times. When his parents questioned his desire to have a subscription, he told them he just wanted a national perspective on the news.

“My parents were like, ‘Okay, you keep doing you, but you’re spending your own money on it,’” he said. “But they knew my money wasn’t going toward a 12-pack at a river party. They said, ‘We’ll take that any day of the week and twice on Sundays.’”

Even as a child, Hammeke recognized his strong interest in a job in media.

“I was the kid who started off thinking that I wanted to be the next TV meteorologist,” he said. “That was me from kindergarten up through fifth grade until I found this website called ESPN.com. I thought, man, this weather thing has a whole bunch of math and physics. Sports doesn’t have any of that. It sounds a little bit easier.”

Hammeke studied sports broadcasting at Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas. After two years he enrolled at UNK. Currently classified as a senior, he plans to add a third year to his studies at UNK.

“I started primarily on the sports side of things,” he said. “Since there really isn’t a news department at KLPR, I started that from the ground up. It’s been a really fun experience and a really fun time.”

Producing and hosting “Daybreak” has given Hammeke an opportunity to essentially create his own internship, something that will make his skills more marketable upon graduation.

“I’m a sports communication major, so sports tends to be my first priority,” he said. “However when you’re looking for your first radio job, it’s not a full blown guarantee that you’re just a sports director. You could be doing news, you could be a DJ or even sales. That’s something my parents told me; you’ve got to know everything in the radio industry to secure that first job.”

Clark calls Hammeke a self starter.

“He is using KLPR to help his learning experience,” Clark said. “Not only does it contribute to KLPR's programming, but it also helps Alex to become a better broadcaster, which is the primary goal of KLPR. I am beyond thrilled that Alex has this tool at his disposal to do just that, and he is using it to the best of his ability. Other students do this, but Alex’s approach is unique and original.”

Hammeke pulls news from various sources in creating “Daybreak.” He looks to press releases from UNK Communications as well as news reports from radio, TV and newspaper websites in central Nebraska.

“The weather reports I pull straight from the National Weather Service from their daily forecast,” he said. “I try to make the reports more radio-friendly and condense them so they can fit the time frames, and how I would say it over the air.”

As a one-person news department — and a college student — Hammeke sometimes finds unexpected challenges in producing “Daybreak.”

“One challenge is when I wake up too late in the morning,” he said. “That’s really the only challenge I’ve run into. One morning I woke up at 7:15. I thought to myself, ‘You’ve got 20-bajillion things to do and I’m on air in 30 minutes so this will be fun.’”

Hammeke considers consistency as the key to producing a daily newscast.

“The skills you learn here in these classes, you will use them in the real world,” he said.

Hammeke said he rarely hears from listeners. Most of his efforts have gone into building the basics of “Daybreak.” In the near future he hopes to connect more with his audience and learn what they value in his reports.

“In the next couple of weeks I want to open it up for some feedback,” he said. “Since I just started this up in August, it was more like getting the foundation set. I wanted to get a feel and a groove for it. Once I got comfortable I wanted to get more listener feedback. What works, what do listeners want to hear, what do they care about? I plan to open that up over Thanksgiving through Christmas and then revamping things for the spring semester. So I plan on doing this next semester and next school year, too.”

Listeners can get in touch with Hammeke through his email, Hammekea@Lopers.UNK.edu.