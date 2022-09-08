UNK seeks to connect, support with first-generation students

KEARNEY — The professors and administrators at the University of Nebraska at Kearney want students to find academic success. Different students require different amounts of help to achieve that success.

“UNK wants to provide access to any and all students who desire to further their education,” said Kyle Means, director of marketing for the school. “Once they have that access, we want to help them be as successful as they possibly can. That’s what our First Generation focus is really about.”

He sees the school as a leader in connecting with first generation students.

“Part of it is because of the resources we have in place, from an academic standpoint, from a financial aid standpoint — UNK has a combination of resources that is known to help provide that access to success for first generation students,” Means said.

The school defines a student as “First-Gen” as someone whose parents did not complete a four-year degree.

“It’s becoming a little more well known nationwide,” he said of the term. “It’s a little bit of a movement, nationwide, focusing on first generation students. We’re finding that high schoolers are coming to college with a little better understanding of that status. Historically there’s a stigma for first generation students, like they almost hide that fact, for whatever reason.”

Means and the staff at UNK hope to turn that apprehension into a point of pride.

“We don’t know everyone’s circumstances, but you may have had bigger challenges to overcome in your first generation status, for whatever reason,” he said. “We want you to be proud of the work that you’ve put in — and the extra effort you’ve put in to overcoming those challenges.”

From seeking financial aid to navigating the search for a suitable college, it helps a student to have first hand experience that a parent can provide, along with encouragement to attend a school of higher learning. Means compares that lack of support as treading water where students can’t touch the bottom.

“Where a student who is not a First-Gen typically does have the benefit of help from their parents have gone through it, their parents have a better understanding of the college jargon, of the financial aid process, of helping students choose the right courses, choose the right major and getting an internship — and all of that process,” Means noted. “Students with parents who have gone through with it have an inside edge, so to speak, compared to students with parents who have not gone through it. That’s where First-Gen resources and support come into play. We level the playing field for all students because of the resources and the care and the time and attention that our faculty and staff put in to giving guidance to every student.”

Some pieces of knowledge are as simple as knowing that a student must submit an application. Other parts contain complicated terms and conditions like a letter explaining financial aid options.

“That can be confusing,” Means said, “Just the financial aid process in general can be confusing. Again, I give a nod to our financial aid team at UNK. They have a ton of experience and a ton of focus on First-Gen students and making sure we answer every question that comes in.”

Almost half, 43 to 45 percent, of UNK students have First-Gen status.

“That’s actually increasing because we’re asking that question to more students,” Means said. “One of the biggest misconceptions is that a student whose older sibling attended college would not qualify. Well, you’re still the same generation so every kid in the family, regardless of whether they are the oldest or youngest, you’re all first generation students because its based on the parents’ college history and status.”

Means finds the high percentage of first generation students as an important reason to offer help.

“We want to make sure we retain those students,” he said. “That’s where the success comes in.”