UNK’s ROTC members win Task Force Leavenworth Ranger Challenge Competition, first time for UNK

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney ROTC team recently claimed first place at the Task Force Leavenworth Ranger Challenge Competition.

The five-person team and two alternates traveled to Camp Dodge, Iowa, where they competed in physical and mental challenges over two days.

Members of the team are Rachel Proehl-Thompson, Sam Gustafson (team captain), Addy Hergenrader, Devin Stroh, Maddy Hinze, Seneca Hertel and Isaac Goshert.

The team will move on to the next level of competition on Nov. 6 at the Brigade Level Ranger Challenge Competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

UNK’s ROTC program hadn’t had a team compete in the challenge until last year’s competition.

“Most years we haven’t had enough people that were really skilled enough to get a team together, but the last year we have had enough people to get a good team together, and they’ve just done better and better,” said Military Science Chair Capt. Damien Cullen.

The program currently has 30 cadets and about 46% are female. With these numbers, UNK qualified to send a five-person team to the challenge. In the spring, UNK had a team compete at the challenge for the first time in 11 years, and they clinched third place.