UNK’s Regional Engagement Center will be unique property in central Nebraska

The Regional Engagement and Alumni Center will benefit the university by providing space for UNK events and expanding educational and experiential learning opportunities for students, but the focus extends well beyond campus.

“We already do a great job of fulfilling the needs of our students and making them successful,” Christen said. “This adds to our mission of serving the state and region.”

A gathering place for greater Nebraska, the center will strengthen Kearney’s role as a regional hub by bringing communities together through both in-person and virtual meetings, events and presentations. It also features plenty of office space, allowing businesses, nonprofits and other agencies to establish or grow their presence in Kearney while engaging with the university and gaining access to a large pool of potential employees.

“We’re building a Class A office space with an awesome partner in the university. That’s what’s really driving our leasability, because we’re putting something out there that doesn’t exist in the market,” Berger said.

Grand Island-based manufacturer Chief Industries and Olsson, an engineering and design firm headquartered in Lincoln, are already committed to leasing office space there.