UNK’s Political Science Department plans fireside chat on refugee crisis
KEARNEY — Should the United States address the international refugee crisis, and if so, how should the U.S. take action?

That’s the question that will be addressed at 12:20 p.m.-1:10 p.m. Friday in a fireside chat organized by the political science department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Facilitators will be professors Satoshi Machida and Chuck Rowling, and the event will be at Copeland Hall, Room 230 or via Zoom at unk.zoom.us/j/92803881221, meeting ID: 928 0388 1221. Individuals who attend in person are strongly urged to wear masks.

With the fall of the Afghan government, many Afghan citizens have fled the country and come to the United States as refugees. Afghanistan, however, is merely one example among many places where thousands of people are fleeing their homes to find refuge in other countries.

Currently, there are more than 82 million refugees within the international system, the highest number in world history.

“Should the United States assume a central role in this effort? On the domestic level, what are some of the challenges/opportunities that refugees create within the United States? What can we do to help them settle into the United States?” said William Aviles, a UNK professor assisting in organizing the refugee discussion

William Aviles

