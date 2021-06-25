UNK’s PAWS University curbs summer learning slide; reaches record attendance

Albers said PAWS University has stretched his sons’ imaginations.

“I see them coming back home and practicing and showing me what they learned in class,” he said.

For example, Henry is currently enrolled in the “Slime Science” workshop and he started making slime at home. Albers said Henry combined the different slimes he made at PAWS University and found that it was too sticky. So, he took it upon himself to find “activators” in his house to solve his sticky problem.

After building a rocket out of a 2-liter bottle in class, Gilbert began experimenting at home, too. He will soon test its launch power by adding Mentos mints to Diet Coke.

“PAWS University has really improved their independence as far as exploration,” Albers said.

The UNK program also introduces children to a college campus.