UNK’s Loper Spirit Shop launches online store

KEARNEY – There’s a new way to get Loper gear.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Loper Spirit Shop now has an online store where people can purchase apparel, merchandise and other UNK-branded items.

Launched Tuesday, LoperSpiritShop.com features the same great selection found at the on-campus location, with the added convenience of online shopping.

“We are excited to continue expanding the Loper Spirit Shop offerings to UNK students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and supporters. The new online store will allow us to reach these individuals across the globe and allow them to show their UNK pride wherever they may be,” said Michael Christen, director of business services at UNK.

The Loper Spirit Shop opened in August inside the Nebraskan Student Union, where the Antelope Bookstore was formerly located. Since it’s operated by the university instead of an outside company, the Spirit Shop offers a better selection of apparel and merchandise at competitive prices. Customers can find national clothing brands such as Under Armour, Champion, Antigua, University Girl and League-Legacy, along with items produced by local vendors.

“Interest in the online store has been overwhelming to say the least, with many calls and emails each day. This shows the true excitement related to the Loper Spirit Shop,” Christen said. “We’re excited to be able to meet the needs of these new customers.”

With Christmas only a few days away, there’s no guarantee online orders will arrive before the holiday.

The on-campus store will be closed Thursday through Jan. 2 for the holiday break. From Jan. 3-22, the store is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Regular hours, which resume Jan. 23, are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 308-865-8555 or email lopershop@unk.edu.