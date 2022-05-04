 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK’s Ferguson receives top MIAA track honor for 800m time

UNK's Wes Ferguson

UNK redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson crosses the finish line while winning the 800-meter run in March at the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association final men’s outdoor track athletes of the week.

Ferguson placed second in the 800m at the Drake Relays with a time of 1:48.91. The time is about a second off his school-record mark and continues to rank third nationally in the event.

A freshman from Fremont, Ferguson was the Division II indoor 800m champion. He is set to run again at the MIAA outdoor championship meet this weekend at Emporia, Kansas.

