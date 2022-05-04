UNK’s Ferguson receives top MIAA track honor for 800m time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman Wes Ferguson has been named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association final men’s outdoor track athletes of the week.
Ferguson placed second in the 800m at the Drake Relays with a time of 1:48.91. The time is about a second off his school-record mark and continues to rank third nationally in the event.
A freshman from Fremont, Ferguson was the Division II indoor 800m champion. He is set to run again at the MIAA outdoor championship meet this weekend at Emporia, Kansas.