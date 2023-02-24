KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Theta Kappa Chapter of Delta Tau Delta received a pair of major awards at the recent Western Plains Division Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The UNK fraternity was given a Court of Honor and Hugh Shields Award for Chapter Excellence, which indicate the chapter ranks among the top 20 and top 10 chapters, respectively, in the fraternal organization.

The Hugh Shields Award recognizes overall excellence in a chapter. The Court of Honor grades chapters on excellence in chapter finance, recruitment, membership education, academics, alumni relations and community service.

UNK’s Theta Kappa Chapter is ranked first among all 129 chapters and colonies of Delta Tau Delta International Fraternity.

The Western Plains conference is attended by Delts from across the country, who gather each year to share brotherhood, exchange ideas and learn new strategies in pursuit of excellence.

Members of UNK’s undergraduate chapter who attended the conference, listed by hometown, include:

Clarkson – Mitchel Beeson

Fairbury – Zane Grizzle

Hastings – Kieren Feeney

Kearney – Jackson Miller, Collin Sleicher

Lincoln – Levi Powell

Maxwell – Jett Simpson

Neligh – Andrew Jacobsen

Omaha – Connor Cox

O’Neill – Adam Everitt, Lance Schmeichel

Overton – Caleb Svarvari

Osmond – Connor Gutz

Spencer – Joseph Hiatt

St. Paul – Austin Dubas, Cody Swinarski, Samuel Thede

Tecumseh – Samuel Buss