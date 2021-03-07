UNK’s Claudia Taylor uses her voice to advocate for others

“I really want people to feel like it’s a safe space for them to talk about issues.”

The group, open to all students, discussed body image and eating disorders at their last meeting. They’ve also addressed topics such as reproductive rights and sexual education.

Prior to COVID-19, members were involved with service projects through Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and the S.A.F.E. Center, a Kearney-based nonprofit that provides free and confidential services for people impacted by dating and domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and stalking.

Taylor currently serves as historian of the Black Student Association, but she plans to pursue a higher position within that organization, which allows her to connect with other Black students on campus, discuss her experiences and educate others about Black culture and issues.

“As a Black person, I need a space where I can say all that I need to say,” she said.

Luis Olivas, assistant director of the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, called Taylor “one of the hardest-working students at UNK” while noting her far-reaching impact on campus.