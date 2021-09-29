UNK’s Catholic Newman Center unveils $11.6 million plan for chapel, offices

“We have done our homework and we are certain that now is the time to carry out this project, not just for the students of today but for generations to come. A permanent home for the Catholic Newman Center is critical,” Hock said.

“We want to reach out to students, help them encounter Christ and grow in their faith, but our current facilities limit the number of students we can reach. These facilities do not serve as a welcoming environment,” he added.

The UNK Catholic community numbers 1,500 students. The Newman Center has about 300 regular participants, including 60 students who attend daily Mass, 100 who participate in Bible study and 160 students, on average, who attend periodic retreats.

“There is a growing trend where many college students are falling away from their faith,” Hock said. “A dedicated Catholic Newman Center will help us reach students during this critical time in their lives. This space will help them rejuvenate their Catholic identity, re-energize them to evangelize their peers and build a spiritual foundation for life beyond college.”

When the survey period closes at the end of October and a level of support is determined, final decisions will be made about project details, a time frame and a capital campaign. The survey can be accessed online at steiergroup.com/survey.