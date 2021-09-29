UNK’s Catholic Newman Center unveils $11.6 million plan for chapel, offices

KEARNEY — After 69 years of serving college students in makeshift facilities, the Catholic Newman Center at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is planning to build a permanent home.
The master plan calls for the construction of a 24,000-square-foot, three-story center.
It will feature:
- An inspiring worship space with Adoration chapel;
- Offices for staff, campus ministry student leaders and FOCUS missionaries;
- A variety of multipurpose spaces;
- Space for individual and group study;
- Classrooms that encourage intellectual growth and faith formation;
- A student lounge and meeting space for fellowship gatherings;
- Dedicated library space and state-of-the art technology;
- Outdoor gathering space with fireplace;
- 75-80 parking spaces.
The Catholic Newman Center is working on the project with the Steier Group, an Omaha-based firm that conducts campaign planning studies and manages capital campaigns for religious institutions, schools and nonprofits.
The Newman Center posted an online public survey Sept. 13 that seeks public feedback regarding the proposed plans and hopes to gauge fundraising support. The study will help determine a realistic fundraising goal and identify campaign leaders and potential major donors.
No location has been chosen yet for the new center, but University Village is being considered. Among the most striking feature of the plans is the $10.1 million, 6,874-square-foot Romanesque chapel with seating for 300 people and a 100-foot-high bell tower.
Plans also call for a $1.51 million parish hall and offices, with meal space, a kitchen and storage area, and a gathering area that can seat 100 people.
The Newman Center was founded as the The Newman Club in 1952 by the Very Rev. Francis Tschida, then pastor at St. James Catholic Church.
“The lack of a dedicated Newman Center hinders us from fully exercising our mission,” said the Rev. Neal Hock, chaplain of the UNK Newman Center since 2014.
Currently located at 817 W. 27th St., it operates out of seven houses and garages. Its chapel is a converted garage with room for only 100 people. There is no central location where students can gather as one community for fellowship, faith formation, meals and retreats. Staff memebers work from offices in two of the houses.
The concept of a permanent Newman Center has been discussed for 20 years. Planning began last spring with the blessing of the Diocese of Grand Island. Sacred Heeart Consulting helped create an operational plan, and Clark Collaborative Archiecture created initial building designs. The master plan grew out of that.
“We have done our homework and we are certain that now is the time to carry out this project, not just for the students of today but for generations to come. A permanent home for the Catholic Newman Center is critical,” Hock said.
“We want to reach out to students, help them encounter Christ and grow in their faith, but our current facilities limit the number of students we can reach. These facilities do not serve as a welcoming environment,” he added.
The UNK Catholic community numbers 1,500 students. The Newman Center has about 300 regular participants, including 60 students who attend daily Mass, 100 who participate in Bible study and 160 students, on average, who attend periodic retreats.
“There is a growing trend where many college students are falling away from their faith,” Hock said. “A dedicated Catholic Newman Center will help us reach students during this critical time in their lives. This space will help them rejuvenate their Catholic identity, re-energize them to evangelize their peers and build a spiritual foundation for life beyond college.”
When the survey period closes at the end of October and a level of support is determined, final decisions will be made about project details, a time frame and a capital campaign. The survey can be accessed online at steiergroup.com/survey.