UNK’s Asianna Harris shares blueprint for equity and inclusion

During her first year at UNK, Harris worked as a graduate assistant in the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, where she mentored students and organized a team-building retreat for scholarship recipients.

Harris talked about “imposter syndrome” at that event.

“A lot of students who are minority or first-generation get to higher education and start to doubt themselves,” she said. “It’s important to have somebody who reinforces that you belong here, you’re smart enough to be here and you have a place in higher education. Students need that reminder to keep their confidence up.”

They also need someone who can relate to and understand their experiences. Harris embraced that role as the adviser for UNK’s Black Student Association.

“A lot of Black students would come to my office and be like, ‘You’re the only Black person I know who is a staff member here. Can I talk to you?’” Harris said. “I can understand that. At my undergraduate school there weren’t a lot of Black faculty members you could talk to, so you were constantly like, ‘Who can I go to who is an ally who will actually understand my experience?’”