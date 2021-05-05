UNK’s Adrian Almeida risked everything for a better life

KEARNEY – The journey was as dangerous as it was daunting.

Adrian Almeida and his mother Yosdayly Hernandez risked everything when they fled their home country of Cuba in November 2014.

“As soon as we left Cuba, we basically betrayed the country,” said Almeida, who was 15 at the time. “No one besides my dad and my grandma knew we were leaving.”

Although he describes it as an adventure – “You have to have the right mindset,” Almeida explains – the next 22 days brought a level of uncertainty and fear few ever face.

“It was like a movie,” said Almeida, now a junior at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “It was crazy.”

And, he admits, it was incredibly perilous.

“When you’re in the middle of the ocean in a small boat with 20 people, yeah, that’s dangerous. You don’t know if you’re going to make it or not.”

After flying from Cuba to Ecuador, Almeida and his mother traversed eight more countries to get to the United States. They traveled by foot, bicycle, motorcycle and boat, crossing rivers and jungles.