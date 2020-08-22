UNK Residence Life, UNK Dining taking extra steps to ensure students are safe, but comfortable too

KEARNEY — After scheduling early arrival appointments, UNK students tentatively are calling campus home sweet home again.
However, UNK Residence Life has some new house rules to keep students safe from COVID-19, and students are asked to take precautions while living on campus.
“We’re just going to encourage everybody to wear their mask when they’re outside their room,” said George Holman, associate dean of Student Affairs. “We’re also working with Student Health to make sure that students have access to cleaning supplies, so if they want to wipe something down, they can. We’re just going to do our best to maintain the environment as best we can.”
Other restrictions include staying 6 feet away from welcome desks, limited public access to the residence halls and meeting online whenever possible.
Residence Life is doing its best to address the concerns of the student body.
In May, half-price single rooms were offered to students, and since then, 125 students have taken advantage of the opportunity. The halls will even stay open for students who prefer to take their classes online instead of in-person.
Residence Life officials have plenty of backup plans in place if a positive coronavirus case is detected on campus.
“Quarantine just means that you’ve potentially been exposed. Isolation will be for the people that actually have symptoms,” Holman said. “We have housing set aside for students that have tested positive, and we will provide them with guidelines and instructions and try to cater to all of their needs while they’re in isolation.”
Meanwhile, UNK’s resident assistants are being individually trained to handle such situations.
Trelana Daniel, associate director of residence education, said resident assistants will do rounds in the building to make sure everything is going well, and they will be provided masks.
“And then we’ve kind of changed our crisis confrontation protocol, so that if they do have to confront a situation in a room, say a noise complaint, they are able to stay safe without being exposed to COVID,” she said.
The resident assistants also will be using UNK’s health screen app and meeting on Zoom throughout the year.
UNK Dining also will be making changes in how it will be serving meals during the 2020-21 school year.
Employees will be putting food on plates for students, instead of students doing it themselves. “After that, students will take their seats 6 feet away from each other, and we’ll also be using the Ponderosa Room in the Union for that, too,” said JP Singh, Sodexo’s Dining general manager at UNK.
UNK Dining will have takeout meal options available and will be disinfecting tables between each use. Students will be able to tell whether a surface has been wiped down by reading the labels placed on the tables.
UNK Residence Life and UNK Dining hope their efforts will help students live comfortably on campus during the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s going to look a little different,” Holman said. “But hopefully as the semester progresses, we’re able to get back to what we would look like normally.”
