UNK reports 17 active COVID-19 cases

KEARNEY — Late Monday morning, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported that 17 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center.

That figure breaks down to 13 students and four employees. In the last seven days, there have been six new cases, while four cases have cleared up.

Individuals who test positive are required to isolate. UNK personnel, students and guests are required to wear masks on campus and in common areas of campus residence halls.

For more information, call the Public Health Center at 308-865-8279 or email unkhealth@unk.edu