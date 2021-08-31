UNK reports 12 COVID-19 cases in past week

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney had 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. That includes nine students, two faculty members and one staff person.

As of Monday, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 13 COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight, including four on ventilators.

Masks are not required at UNK, but unvaccinated individuals are urged to wear them, and all employees and students are encouraged to wear masks indoors. Masks may be requested by instructors, office managers and unit directors.

Events, activities and performances are permitted on campus. The university