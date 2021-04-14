UNK removing four buildings, including Otto Olsen, Conrad Hall

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Completed in 1957, when it was known as North Hall, the residence hall was renamed in fall 1963 to honor Jennie M. Conrad, a Nebraska State Normal School at Kearney graduate who taught history and social science at her alma mater (known then as the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney) until her retirement in 1961.

Conrad Hall served as a women’s, men’s and coed residence hall over the years. It was taken offline as a residence hall in spring 2014 because of accessibility issues and costs associated with renovating the building to meet local and state codes. The building also housed Honors Program and Residence Life staff.

The east heating plant and Conrad Hall will be replaced by a green space that extends the student union plaza and creates an enhanced outdoor area for students living in the new fraternity and sorority housing scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

The final building on the removal list is Otto C. Olsen, which will be razed this summer. The former vocational and industrial arts building opened in 1955 and was named after Otto C. Olsen in 1961. A graduate of the Nebraska State Normal School at Kearney, Olsen joined the school’s staff in 1919 and retired in 1957. He was chairman of the Vocational Arts Division and Industrial Arts Department and a pioneer in the field of driver education.