UNK remains No. 6 on annual ‘Best Colleges’ list

In the “Best Colleges for Veterans” category, UNK is ranked 15th among Midwest regional universities, up nine spots from 2020. UNK supports veterans, active service members and other military-connected students through its Military and Veterans Services office.

The university is opening a new Military and Veterans Student Center this fall inside West Center. The Military and Veterans Student Center will serve as a space where military-connected students can relax, study and network. It will also be a hub for Military and Veterans Services, with staff available to assist with federal programs, campus resources and career services. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is a partner on the project, which will promote opportunities for military students to pursue nursing careers.

“It’s important for UNK to address the needs of our military-connected students, including partners and children of veterans who are eligible for benefits. This is a unique student population with needs that often are best met by people who understand the military because they have lived the military life,” Bartling said.

In its 37th year, the U.S. News and World Report rankings evaluate more than 1,400 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality. These measures include graduation and retention rates, social mobility, graduate indebtedness, class sizes, faculty and financial resources, student excellence and alumni support. Twenty percent of a school’s ranking is based on expert opinion, determined by an assessment from top academic administrators at peer institutions.