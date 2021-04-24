UNK recognizes Lexington, Kearney students as outstanding seniors

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Alumni Association has selected Outstanding Senior award recipients.
The honor recognizes seniors for excellence in scholarship and leadership, as well as involvement and dedication to UNK and the Kearney community. Students were selected by a panel of UNK alumni.
Outstanding Senior Award recipients from Hub Territory are:
- Adrian Gomez Ramos, son of Faustino Gomez and Maria Ramos of Lexington. Adrian will graduate in May with a degree in public administration with a minor in public law. Adrian plans to pursue a master’s in public administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha this fall.
While at UNK, Adrian served as chief of staff for the Student Government Executive Cabinet, was president of the Honors Student Advisory Board, and committee co-chair for the Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference. He was a member of the Kearney Bound Scholars program, and an Academic Advising and Career Development peer adviser. Adrian was an undergraduate research fellow and presented his research at the Asian Undergraduate Research Symposium in Tokyo, Japan. He also completed the Princeton University Public Policy and International Affairs Program and completed an internship with the Buffalo County Community Partners.
- Faith Kowalski, daughter of Autumn Kowalski and the late Patrick Kowalski of Kearney. Faith will graduate in May with a double major in sports management comprehensive and business administration. Faith plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law this fall.
During Faith’s time at UNK, she was an Omaha World-Herald/Kearney Hub scholar and a member and mentor in the Honors Program. Additionally, she participated in Mortar Board, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, and was on the Dean’s List. Faith also has served as the president of the Sports Administration Majors Club and was a UNK Alumni Association Gold Torch Society mentee. Faith completed internships with the University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Department and The Buckle Inc.